Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.43%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner, operator and developer of midstream energy assets in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.65%, compared with the industry average of 7.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.59%.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.88%, compared with the industry average of 5.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.99%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI): This financial holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.89%.

United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.