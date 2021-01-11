Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price and Consensus

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.80%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.44%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): This seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.59%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

Sunoco LP (SUN): This distributor and retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.48%, compared with the industry average of 9.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.60%.

Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sunoco LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.