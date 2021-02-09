Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): This diversified financial institution that provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.07%, compared with the industry average of 1.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.73%.

Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

