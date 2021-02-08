Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): This company that is engaged in insurance underwriting and related services business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.34%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR): This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.00%.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This provider of retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.59%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.

