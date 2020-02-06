Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): This company that engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, and refined products and renewables businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

NGL Energy Partners LP Price and Consensus

NGL Energy Partners LP price-consensus-chart | NGL Energy Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.7%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

NGL Energy Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

NGL Energy Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | NGL Energy Partners LP Quote

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): This is a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price and Consensus

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust dividend-yield-ttm | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): This is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

