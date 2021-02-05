Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.96%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.13%, compared with the industry average of 9.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR): This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.00%.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX): This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.62%.

