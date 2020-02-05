Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company provides its services to pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations and others has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD): This company that provides marketing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.

