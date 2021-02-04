Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company that engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.75%, compared with the industry average of 4.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.99%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager that provides research services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.46%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): This telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Vodafone Group PLC Price and Consensus

Vodafone Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Vodafone Group PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.68%, compared with the industry average of 2.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.13%.

Vodafone Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vodafone Group PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Vodafone Group PLC Quote

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.65%, compared with the industry average of 8.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.10%.

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote

