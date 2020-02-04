Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): This company that engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, and refined products and renewables businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company that provides research services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions and many more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.

