Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS): This holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX): This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Blackstone Group IncThe Price and Consensus

Blackstone Group IncThe price-consensus-chart | Blackstone Group IncThe Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.62%.

Blackstone Group IncThe Dividend Yield (TTM)

Blackstone Group IncThe dividend-yield-ttm | Blackstone Group IncThe Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.13%, compared with the industry average of 2.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.67%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Blackstone Group IncThe (BX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.