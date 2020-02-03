Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company provides its services to pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations and others has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

BHP Group (BBL): This company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus

BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.4%.

BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Billiton PLC dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Billiton PLC Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company acquire and manage mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.