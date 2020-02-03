Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company provides its services to pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations and others has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.
BHP Group (BBL): This company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.4%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company acquire and manage mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.
