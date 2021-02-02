Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): This company that engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.49%, compared with the industry average of 9.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.16%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC): This midstream energy services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.64%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.54%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): This specialty finance company that invests primarily in mortgage-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.44%.

