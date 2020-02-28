Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.67%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.14%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.18%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.

