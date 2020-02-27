Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.41%, compared with the industry average of 7.73%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.79%.
AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
BlackRock, Inc. Price and Consensus
BlackRock, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlackRock, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.
BlackRock, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BlackRock, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BlackRock, Inc. Quote
Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited Price and Consensus
Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.
Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote
