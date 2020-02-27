Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.41%, compared with the industry average of 7.73%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.79%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock, Inc. Price and Consensus

BlackRock, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlackRock, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

BlackRock, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BlackRock, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BlackRock, Inc. Quote

Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Limited Price and Consensus

Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.

Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.