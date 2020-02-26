Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.31%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

