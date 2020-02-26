Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.31%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

