Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX): This company is a real estate investment trust and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.74%, compared with the industry average of 3.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This company that operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.78%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG): This company that operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Quote

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alexanders, Inc. (ALX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.