Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This digital in-theater network operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.5%.

