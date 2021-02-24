Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.47%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.

Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.45%, compared with the industry average of 6.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.71%.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

