Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.97%, compared with the industry average of 8.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.79%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cardinal Health, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.