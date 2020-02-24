Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.97%, compared with the industry average of 8.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.79%.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.
