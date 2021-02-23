Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX): This company is a real estate investment trust and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.84%, compared with the industry average of 3.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA): This company that operates as the financial holding company for West Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 2.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.63%.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP): This company that operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF): This company that operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.42%.

