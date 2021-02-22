Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 2.86%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.74%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.88%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.83%.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB): This company that provides a range of banking and related financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 1.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

LCNB Corp. (LCNB): This company that operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

