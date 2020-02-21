Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Chevron Corporation (CVX): This company which is engaged in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.08%.

Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

Bunge Limited (BG): This owner and operator of an agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Limited Price and Consensus

Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.

Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.