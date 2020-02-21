Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:
Chevron Corporation (CVX): This company which is engaged in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.08%.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.
Bunge Limited (BG): This owner and operator of an agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.
