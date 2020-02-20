Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC): This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Senior Housing Properties Trust Price and Consensus
Senior Housing Properties Trust price-consensus-chart | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
Senior Housing Properties Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
Senior Housing Properties Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote
TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD): This investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
TCG BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
TCG BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TCG BDC, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.2%.
TCG BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
TCG BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | TCG BDC, Inc. Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.
Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
