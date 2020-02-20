Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC): This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Price and Consensus

Senior Housing Properties Trust price-consensus-chart | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Senior Housing Properties Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote

TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD): This investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

TCG BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

TCG BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TCG BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.2%.

TCG BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

TCG BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | TCG BDC, Inc. Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.