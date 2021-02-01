Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.88%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB): This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.19%.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.67%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This acquirer and manager of residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

