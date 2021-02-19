Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB): This company that operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.19%.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This company that operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.01%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): This company that operates as the holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): Get Free Report



Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): Free Stock Analysis Report



BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.