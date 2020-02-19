Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.32%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of regulated as well as non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.
Bunge Limited (BG): This owner and operator of an agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.
