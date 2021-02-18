Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

Camden National Corporation (CAC): This company that operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.

Banner Corporation (BANR): This company that operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 2.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.61%.

Diageo plc (DEO): This producer and seller of alcoholic beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.33%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.

