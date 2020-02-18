Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX): This designer and developer of document management systems and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Xerox Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.74%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.05%.

Xerox Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xerox Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Xerox Corporation Quote

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of regulated as well as non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price and Consensus

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. price-consensus-chart | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV): This creator and manager of investment funds in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Eaton Vance Corporation Price and Consensus

Eaton Vance Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eaton Vance Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.81%.

Eaton Vance Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eaton Vance Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Eaton Vance Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.