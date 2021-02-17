Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): This company engaged in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.29%, compared with the industry average of 3.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.57%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.33%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.90%, compared with the industry average of 9.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.52%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): This provider of transportation and midstream services for the energy industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.13%, compared with the industry average of 6.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.51%.

