Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.38%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): This diversified financial institution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.03%, compared with the industry average of 1.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN): This facilities-based communications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.79%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.

Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.