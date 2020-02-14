Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company that provides research services to investment companies, pension and profit-sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions and many more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This company that invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.4%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.