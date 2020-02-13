Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.8%, compared with the industry average of 8.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.5%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD): This investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.2%.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM): This owner and developer of midstream assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 21.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.