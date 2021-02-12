Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB): This provider of banking and related financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.83%.

Diageo plc (DEO): This producer and seller of alcoholic beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

