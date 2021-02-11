Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.45%, compared with the industry average of 6.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.71%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.44%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF): This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.44%, compared with the industry average of 7.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.

TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD): This non-diversified closed-end investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.11%.

