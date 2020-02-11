Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS): This specialty retailer of women's clothing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.

