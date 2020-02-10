Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.35%, compared with the industry average of 2.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.55%, compared with the industry average of 3.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

