Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.35%, compared with the industry average of 2.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.55%, compared with the industry average of 3.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.

Macro Bank Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.