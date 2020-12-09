Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD): This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 6.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.4%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This company engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): This ethylene production facilities and related assets operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

