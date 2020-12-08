Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This containerships owner and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.9%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Price and Consensus

Two Harbors Investments Corp price-consensus-chart | Two Harbors Investments Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 6.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.8%.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Two Harbors Investments Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Two Harbors Investments Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.