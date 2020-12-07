Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This refined petroleum products and natural gas provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.2%, compared with the industry average of 9.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

