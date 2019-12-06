Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT): This company that seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.8%.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA): This company that focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 15.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 15.1%.
Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This manufactures and seller of cigarettes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.
