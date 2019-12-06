Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT): This company that seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.8%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Quote

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA): This company that focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Quote

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Oxford Square Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Oxford Square Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Oxford Square Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 15.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 15.1%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Oxford Square Capital Corp. Quote

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This manufactures and seller of cigarettes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Vector Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Vector Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Vector Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Vector Group Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.

Vector Group Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vector Group Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vector Group Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Vector Group Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA): Free Stock Analysis Report

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular