Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This company that produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Enviva Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This real estate investment trust company that is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Quote

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator dry cargo vessels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.8%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): This company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

CNX Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

CNX Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | CNX Midstream Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.3%.

CNX Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | CNX Midstream Partners LP Quote

