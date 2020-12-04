Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.7%, compared with the industry average of 6.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): This telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Vodafone Group PLC Price and Consensus

Vodafone Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Vodafone Group PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.1%.

Vodafone Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vodafone Group PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Vodafone Group PLC Quote

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK): This real property interests and infrastructure assets developer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Price and Consensus

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.2%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vodafone Group PLC (VOD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.