Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Ares Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.55%, compared with the industry average of 8.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.42%.

Ares Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This lifestyle retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.70%, compared with the industry average of 8.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.45%.

Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.