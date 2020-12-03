Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This midstream energy assets owner and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management and advisory services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.3%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This refined petroleum products and natural gas provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.7%, compared with the industry average of 9.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

