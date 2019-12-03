Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.06%, compared with the industry average of 8.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.82%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This provider of financial and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.7%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.70%, compared with the industry average of 8.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.45%.

