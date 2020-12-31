Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer, seller, and distributor of a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.