Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC): This company that provides compression services under fixed-term contracts to oil companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.8%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This company that provides various services like bulk liquid storage, fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking, and more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This company that manufactures and sells cigarettes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.

