Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This acquirer and manager of mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.93%.

Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

Citigroup Inc. (C): This diversified financial services holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Citigroup Inc. Price and Consensus

Citigroup Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citigroup Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.35%, compared with the industry average of 3.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.06%.

Citigroup Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Citigroup Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Citigroup Inc. Quote

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): This procurer and transporter of agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Archer Daniels Midland Company dividend-yield-ttm | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.15%, compared with the industry average of 2.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

