Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.1%.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.4%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.6%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT): This business development company that offers financial and business services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.5%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 14.9%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.