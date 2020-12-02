Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This holding company for Five Star Bank, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.10%, compared with the industry average of 2.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.47%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Banner Corporation (BANR): This bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Banner Corporation Price and Consensus

Banner Corporation price-consensus-chart | Banner Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.83%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.48%.

Banner Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banner Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Banner Corporation Quote

